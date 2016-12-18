Bastia ban fan for monkey chants at Balotelli
PARIS Bastia have banned a supporter who made monkey chants at Nice's Italian striker Mario Balotelli during last Friday's Ligue 1 match.
Colombia international James Rodriguez said he had received offers to leave European champions Real Madrid and was considering his future in order to play more often.
Rodriguez's importance to Real has faded in the last two seasons, after an impressive first campaign, since his 80-million-euro ($83.53-million) move from Monaco in 2014, immediately after earning the Golden Boot at the World Cup.
"I can't guarantee if I'm going to stay here. I've had offers and I have seven days to think about it. I'm happy at Real Madrid but I want to play more," Rodriguez told reporters on Sunday.
Rodriguez has made just four league starts this season and played no part in Real's 4-2 win over Kashima Antlers in the Club World Cup final on Sunday, surprising reporters by coming out to speak to the media in Yokohama.
"I feel a bit bitter about not playing in the final but I'm happy we won the trophy. Ideally I'd stay at Real Madrid forever but things don't always turn out as you want. I have to consider everything and maybe look for a way out."
(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Clare Fallon)
MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal continued his brilliant revival at the Australian Open to topple Milos Raonic 6-4 7-6(7) 6-4 on Wednesday and reach his first grand slam semi-final in three years.
Tiger Woods will return to the PGA Tour this week as a member of the TaylorMade stable after announcing on Wednesday that he had made the switch after years of using Nike equipment.