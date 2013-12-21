Ronaldinho of Brazil's Atletico Mineiro is given a red card by referee Alireza Faghani during their 2013 FIFA Club World Cup third place match against China's Guangzhou Evergrande in Marrakech stadium, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Ronaldinho (R) of Brazil's Atletico Mineiro reacts after fighting for the ball with Gao Lin (L) of China's Guangzhou Evergrande during their 2013 FIFA Club World Cup third place match in Marrakech stadium, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

MARRAKECH Ronaldinho scored another majestic free kick before ending his Club World Cup in disgrace with a red card as Atletico Mineiro snatched third place with a 3-2 win over Guangzhou Evergrande on Saturday.

The Brazilian former World Player of the Year, who otherwise gave another pedestrian display, curled in an exquisite effort from around 30 metres in first-half stoppage time to bring Mineiro level at 2-2 against the Asian champions.

But with three minutes to go, Ronaldinho was fouled and was sent off for kicking out at an opponent in retaliation. Despite being reduced to 10 men, Brazil's Mineiro won the game with an injury-time goal from Luan.

Diego Tardelli had given Mineiro a second-minute lead before Muriqui equalised and Dario Conca put the Chinese club ahead with a penalty.

The South American champions had suffered a shock 3-1 defeat to Raja Casablanca in their semi-final on Tuesday, when Ronaldinho scored their only goal with another free kick in a similarly lacklustre display.

Raja Casablanca were playing Bayern Munich in the final later on Saturday (7:30 p.m. British time).

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Stephen Wood)