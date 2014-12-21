MARRAKECH, Morocco San Lorenzo coach Edgardo Bauza refused to accept his team's 2-0 defeat had been dignified, even though they were up against the clearly superior Real Madrid in Saturday's Club World Cup final.

The South American champions were eight minutes short of getting to halftime with their goal intact and had succeeded in antagonising Real before Sergio Ramos headed the European champions in front.

After Gareth Bale added a second early just after halftime, they could easily have capitulated against a team that have averaged 3.8 goals in winning their previous 21 matches in all competitions but managed to avoid further damage.

"A defeat is not dignified, each defeat hurts me now matter how it happens," Bauza told reporters.

"It was a long road to reach the final, and the fact we got here is a consolation, but obviously I don't like it despite the superior status of our opponents and the difficulties in playing such a strong team.

"We have to accept the defeat but it wasn't dignified or anything else, we simply lost."

Bauza said the game had gone according to plan until the opening goal.

"It was as difficult as we imagined, we had planned it to stop Real creating chances, and I think it achieved that, but that goal from the set piece complicated everything," he said.

"It's painful as we had the dream of winning the game."

