Former Tour champion Pingeon dies of heart attack
PARIS Former Tour de France champion Roger Pingeon has died of a heart attack at the age of 76, the mayor of the French town where he was living said on Sunday.
MARRAKECH, Morocco San Lorenzo coach Edgardo Bauza refused to accept his team's 2-0 defeat had been dignified, even though they were up against the clearly superior Real Madrid in Saturday's Club World Cup final.
The South American champions were eight minutes short of getting to halftime with their goal intact and had succeeded in antagonising Real before Sergio Ramos headed the European champions in front.
After Gareth Bale added a second early just after halftime, they could easily have capitulated against a team that have averaged 3.8 goals in winning their previous 21 matches in all competitions but managed to avoid further damage.
"A defeat is not dignified, each defeat hurts me now matter how it happens," Bauza told reporters.
"It was a long road to reach the final, and the fact we got here is a consolation, but obviously I don't like it despite the superior status of our opponents and the difficulties in playing such a strong team.
"We have to accept the defeat but it wasn't dignified or anything else, we simply lost."
Bauza said the game had gone according to plan until the opening goal.
"It was as difficult as we imagined, we had planned it to stop Real creating chances, and I think it achieved that, but that goal from the set piece complicated everything," he said.
"It's painful as we had the dream of winning the game."
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
PARIS A planned merger between Parisian rugby powerhouses Racing 92 and Stade Francais has been cancelled, Racing 92 president Jacky Lorenzetti said on Sunday, six days after the proposal was first announced to fierce opposition.
PARIS Referee Wayne Barnes was the focus of criticism after France's astonishing 20-18 victory over Wales on Saturday, which ended with 20 minutes added time, a disputed substitution and fierce debate about the official's failure to award a penalty try.