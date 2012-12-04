Kipsang misses world record in Tokyo Marathon win
TOKYO Wilson Kipsang of Kenya missed out on the world record but ran the fastest time ever on Japanese soil to win the Tokyo Marathon in two hours, three minutes and 58 seconds on Sunday.
MEXICO CITY Former Colombia goalkeeper Miguel Calero died at the age of 41 on Tuesday, one week after being taken to hospital suffering from cerebral thrombosis, his ex-club Pachuca said in a statement.
Calero won 51 caps for his country, taking part in the Copa America six times, and was in the squad at the 1992 Olympic Games and 1998 World Cup.
He began his career at Deportivo Cali, then moved to Atletico Nacional before joining Pachuca, Mexico's oldest club, in 2000.
He stayed at Pachuca until retiring last year, having played more than 600 professional games in his career and scoring three goals.
(Reporting by Carlos Calvo, Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)
TOKYO Wilson Kipsang of Kenya missed out on the world record but ran the fastest time ever on Japanese soil to win the Tokyo Marathon in two hours, three minutes and 58 seconds on Sunday.
LONDON Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy has denied he was involved in the sacking of manager Claudio Ranieri nine months after the Italian led his team to the Premier League title.
David Moyes suffered a wretched return to Goodison Park where he made his managerial name as Sunderland were beaten 2-0 by a Romelu Lukaku-inspired Everton on Saturday to stay rooted to the foot of the Premier League.