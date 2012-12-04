Pachuca's goalkeeper Miguel Calero of Colombia wipes his face during a training session at Mohammed bin Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi December 9, 2010. REUTERS/Jumana El-Heloueh

MEXICO CITY Former Colombia goalkeeper Miguel Calero died at the age of 41 on Tuesday, one week after being taken to hospital suffering from cerebral thrombosis, his ex-club Pachuca said in a statement.

Calero won 51 caps for his country, taking part in the Copa America six times, and was in the squad at the 1992 Olympic Games and 1998 World Cup.

He began his career at Deportivo Cali, then moved to Atletico Nacional before joining Pachuca, Mexico's oldest club, in 2000.

He stayed at Pachuca until retiring last year, having played more than 600 professional games in his career and scoring three goals.

(Reporting by Carlos Calvo, Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)