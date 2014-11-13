Manchester United's Radamel Falcao (L) kicks the ball nest to West Ham United's Diego Poyet during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Colombia striker Radamel Falcao is a world class player who will soon rediscover his best form for Manchester United and his country, his international coach Jose Pekerman said on Thursday.

Falcao, on loan from Monaco, has seen only limited action so far in England with United under new manager Louis van Gaal, who has rebuilt the team with several new signings.

He is missing from Colombia’s squad, who are in London to play a friendly against the United States on Friday, due to injury.

Pekerman said the early season was often hard for players who may be adjusting to new a club, coming back from a long injury absence as in Falcao’s case or having had a short pre-season due to playing at the World Cup finals.

"This is a new stage for him and for the (United) team, needing time to adapt to numerous signings, playing in a new competition (like the Premier League),” Pekerman told a news conference at the team’s Heathrow hotel.

“Falcao is a top player, I’m optimistic he will overcome this stage and soon be at his level,” he added before an evening practice at Fulham’s Craven Cottage ground where Colombia will meet the Americans on Friday (1945 GMT).

Pekerman, preparing his team for the Copa America in Chile next year where Colombia will be looking to win the trophy for the second time, said such FIFA dates when national teams can come together for training and friendlies were essential.

"The high point of these meetings is the work on the field but there is also the chance for tactical talks, video analysis, going over objectives...We live these days intensely as part of our preparation searching for a better future,” he said.

Pekerman, who steered Colombia to the World Cup quarter-final in Brazil in July, praised the present generation of players for their commitment to their national team and their efforts to lift their standing on the international stage.

“Thanks to these players, people in Colombia can see their team at the big events, compete as equals with other teams, show off the genes and quality of the Colombian player,” said Pekerman.

Colombia had missed the previous three World Cup tournaments after a former golden generation had reached three in succession in the 1990s.

Referring to Friday’s opponents, Pekerman added: "They had a very good World Cup. They are a team with an aggressive and intense game, this is a very good test for us... an experience for our new players."

