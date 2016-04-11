BOGOTA Players in five Colombian first division games staged a sit-down protest on Sunday amid concerns that the league's decision to switch matches to daytime to save on floodlights costs could put their health at risk, according to local news reports.

Players in the cities of Bogota, Medellin, Barranquilla, Tulua and Tunja refused to kick off when the whistle went to start their games to protest at being made to play in searing afternoon heat, when temperatures can reach 35 degrees.

The reports said a decision to allow for water breaks was not considered sufficient to allay their fears.

Last month, the league announced the end of night games as a way to preserve energy as reservoirs and dams run low in the South American nation.

Rionegro Aguilas beat Equidad 3-2 away from home to lead the table by one point over Atletico Nacional, Millionarios and Junior.

