Former Scotland skipper Brown calls time on rugby career
Former Scotland captain Kelly Brown will retire from professional rugby at the end of the season and take up a role as academy coach at his current club Saracens.
BOGOTA Players in five Colombian first division games staged a sit-down protest on Sunday amid concerns that the league's decision to switch matches to daytime to save on floodlights costs could put their health at risk, according to local news reports.
Players in the cities of Bogota, Medellin, Barranquilla, Tulua and Tunja refused to kick off when the whistle went to start their games to protest at being made to play in searing afternoon heat, when temperatures can reach 35 degrees.
The reports said a decision to allow for water breaks was not considered sufficient to allay their fears.
Last month, the league announced the end of night games as a way to preserve energy as reservoirs and dams run low in the South American nation.
Rionegro Aguilas beat Equidad 3-2 away from home to lead the table by one point over Atletico Nacional, Millionarios and Junior.
Wales manager Chris Coleman is the right man to guide the country to their first World Cup finals since 1958, winger Gareth Bale has said.