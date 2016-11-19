BOGOTA Colombia striker Miguel Angel Borja has called on authorities to beef up security after he narrowly escaped being slashed by a female fan following Atletico Nacional's triumph in the Colombian Cup final on Friday night.

Borja was taking part in a lap of honour following Nacional's 3-1 aggregate win over home side Junior when he felt a pain in his side and turned to see his shirt had been slashed.

"A woman came on the pitch with a blade when they were taking photos of me and my family," he told Colombia's Caracol radio station after the game. "It was a scratch and it has left a mark. Luckily God protected me and it wasn't more serious."

"It's sad that an armed person can get on the pitch," the 23-year-old striker added. "It's a lack of responsibility by those in charge of security."

Borja also said his brother was threatened by police, who were supposed to be protecting the players in Baranquilla, as they celebrated their victory.

The win, 1-0 on the night, capped a great year for the team, lifted the Copa Libertadores, South America's equivalent of the Champions League, in July.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie,; Editing by Neville Dalton)