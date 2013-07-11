Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
Two players from the Belize men's national team have revealed that they were offered a bribe ahead of their CONCACAF Gold Cup opener against the United States, the confederation said on Thursday.
Woodrow West and Ian Gaynair notified CONCACAF that they were approached ahead of Tuesday's 6-1 loss to United States in Portland, Oregon for a group stage fixture of the regional tournament.
The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) said it has launched a full investigation into the matter alongside FIFA.
Details of the bribe attempt were not disclosed but CONCACAF referred to "match manipulation" in their statement and said they have discovered who was behind the attempt.
"Initial findings of this investigation have resulted in a positive identification of the individual attempting the bribery," CONCACAF said in a statement.
"We want to thank Woodrow West and Ian Gaynair and recognize them for their bravery and commitment to preserving the integrity of our game."
Internationally, football has been dealing with the growing problem of attempts to fix games by betting syndicates.
ZURICH Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his 10-year ban from football, the tribunal said on Tuesday.
MILAN The Chinese buyers that committed to the acquisition of prized Italian soccer club AC Milan are looking to further postpone the closing of the deal, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.