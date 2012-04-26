MEXICO CITY Monterrey qualified for their second successive Club World Cup when a late goal in a 2-1 defeat at Santos Laguna gave them a 3-2 aggregate victory in the Concacaf Champions League final on Wednesday.

Argentine Neri Cardozo scored the decisive goal for Monterrey, who won the first leg 2-0, in the 82nd minute of the second leg after goals from midfielder Daniel Luduena and striker Oribe Peralta either side of halftime had put the home side level on aggregate.

The Club World Cup involving the champions of FIFA's confederations will take place in Japan in December.

Barcelona are the holders but will be absent this year after their Champions League semi-final defeat by Chelsea on Tuesday.

