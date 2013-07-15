Federer stunned by Russian Donskoy in Dubai
Roger Federer blamed a lack of commitment for his shock 3-6 7-6(7) 7-6(5) loss to world number 116 Evgeny Donskoy of Russia in the Dubai Open second round on Wednesday.
Mexico booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Sunday with a 3-1 victory over Martinique, while Panama also advanced from Group A after a goalless draw with Canada.
Mexico, who were stunned by Panama in the group opener but got their bid for a third consecutive Gold Cup title back on track by winning their remaining games, went ahead in the first half through Marco Fabian and Luis Montes before Kevin Parsemain's penalty made it 2-1.
Martinique had opportunities to equalize in the second half but could not make the breakthrough, and Miguel Ponce scored from close range in the 90th minute to make the game safe for the Mexicans.
In the earlier Group A match, Panama settled for a 0-0 draw with Canada to top the group on seven points.
(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
MADRID Barcelona thrashed Sporting Gijon 6-1 to go top of La Liga on a dramatic night in Spain on Wednesday as Luis Enrique announced he was stepping down as the Catalan club's coach at the end of the season.
LONDON Team Sky did not keep complete medical records for their riders, the head of the UK Anti-Doping agency said on Wednesday, as British Cycling acknowledged "serious failings" in its system.