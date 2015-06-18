Costa Rica's Keylor Navas makes a save during their international friendly soccer match against Spain at the Reino de Leon stadium in Leon, northern Spain, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas will miss the CONCACAF Gold Cup with an inflamed left Achilles tendon, coach Paulo Cesar Wanchope said on Wednesday.

The Real Madrid keeper, who shone at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, aggravated the sore tendon during Costa Rica’s 2-1 defeat by Spain in a friendly last week.

“Navas won’t be able to play at the Gold Cup,” Wanchope told reporters. “I think he has two options, surgery or treatment. It’s a shame he can’t be there... but the priority is (the) Russia 2018 (World Cup).”

Wanchope called up Patrick Pemberton of local Costa Rican side Alajuelense to replace Navas, who is returning to Madrid.

The Gold Cup will be played from July 7-26 in the United States where Costa Rica will be in Group B with El Salvador, Jamaica and Canada.

The 'Ticos' have a warm-up lined up against Mexico on June 27.

(Reporting by Carlos Calvo in Mexico City; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Peter Rutherford)