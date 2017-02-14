Top seed Konta wins Nottingham semi-final
Top seed Johanna Konta reached the final of the Nottingham grass court tournament on Saturday with a 6-2 7-5 win over Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova.
Copa Centroamericana champion Honduras joined the United States and Mexico as seeded teams for the CONCACAF Gold Cup, the governing body for the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football said on Tuesday.
The complete groups and full schedule, including selection of dates and assignment of matches for the group stage, will be announced on March 7.
The tournament opens on July 7 with the final to be played at Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium on July 27.
CONCACAF also announced that the Dallas AT&T Stadium and the Los Angeles Rose Bowl will host semi-final matches.
Quarter-finals will be staged as doubleheaders in Phoenix and Philadelphia.
The Gold Cup is held every two years. Mexico beat Jamaica in the 2015 final.
(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Andrew Both)
Top seed Johanna Konta reached the final of the Nottingham grass court tournament on Saturday with a 6-2 7-5 win over Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova.
Midfielder Eden Hazard tried to play down speculation that he is about to move away from Stamford Bridge by describing how settled he feels with his Chelsea "family".
Andy Murray believes that he can compete at the top level for only another "couple of years" even though Roger Federer has proved that it is possible to win major titles at the age of 35.