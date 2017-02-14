Copa Centroamericana champion Honduras joined the United States and Mexico as seeded teams for the CONCACAF Gold Cup, the governing body for the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football said on Tuesday.

The complete groups and full schedule, including selection of dates and assignment of matches for the group stage, will be announced on March 7.

The tournament opens on July 7 with the final to be played at Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium on July 27.

CONCACAF also announced that the Dallas AT&T Stadium and the Los Angeles Rose Bowl will host semi-final matches.

Quarter-finals will be staged as doubleheaders in Phoenix and Philadelphia.

The Gold Cup is held every two years. Mexico beat Jamaica in the 2015 final.

