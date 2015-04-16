Woods says will miss Masters, no timetable for return
Tiger Woods will miss next week's U.S. Masters due to his troublesome back and has no timetable for his return to competitive golf, the former world number one said on Friday.
NASSAU, Bahamas CONCACAF president Jeffrey Webb was re-elected unopposed on Thursday for a second term as head of the governing body for North and Central America and the Caribbean.
Webb took over as president in 2012 following the resignation of long-standing leader Jack Warner who was embroiled in a cash-for-votes scandal.
"Thank you for your trust and confidence. I am grateful to be given the responsibility to lead this organisation," Webb told Congress.
The Cayman Islander is also a vice-president of world soccer's ruling body FIFA and head of its Anti-Racism and Discrimation Task Force.
(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Tony Jimenez)
Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has joined defenders Chris Smalling and Phil Jones on the sidelines after having surgery on a groin injury, the club said on Friday.