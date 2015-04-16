FIFA President Joseph ''Sepp'' Blatter (R) gestures next to CONCACAF President Jeffrey Webb during a news conference at the CONCACAF congress in Panama City April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

NASSAU, Bahamas CONCACAF president Jeffrey Webb was re-elected unopposed on Thursday for a second term as head of the governing body for North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Webb took over as president in 2012 following the resignation of long-standing leader Jack Warner who was embroiled in a cash-for-votes scandal.

"Thank you for your trust and confidence. I am grateful to be given the responsibility to lead this organisation," Webb told Congress.

The Cayman Islander is also a vice-president of world soccer's ruling body FIFA and head of its Anti-Racism and Discrimation Task Force.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Tony Jimenez)