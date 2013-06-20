Brazil's Neymar reacts against Mexico's Carlos Salcido (L) during their Confederations Cup Group A soccer match at the Estadio Castelao in Fortaleza June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Brazil's Neymar (L) jumps over the challenge of Mexico's Hiram Mier during their Confederations Cup Group A match at the Estadio Castelao in Fortaleza June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Brazil's Neymar fights for the ball with Mexico's Hiram Mier (R) during their Confederations Cup Group A match at the Estadio Castelao in Fortaleza June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Brazil's Jo (2nd R) celebrates with teammate Neymar (R) after scoring against Mexico during their Confederations Cup Group A match at the Estadio Castelao in Fortaleza June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Brazil's David Luiz (R) and his teammate Neymar (C) walk together after winning their Confederations Cup Group A match against Mexico at the Estadio Castelao in Fortaleza June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Brazil's Jo (C) celebrates with teammates Neymar (L) and Dani Alves after scoring against Mexico during their Confederations Cup Group A soccer match at the Estadio Castelao in Fortaleza June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

FORTALEZA, Brazil Neymar struck with a stunning early volley for the second Confederations Cup game in a row and brilliantly set up the second goal to give Brazil a 2-0 win over Mexico on Wednesday.

Neymar met the ball at a difficult height after Mexico defender Francisco Rodriguez failed to properly clear a header and showed great technique to volley the ball left-footed past Jose Corona in the ninth minute.

He brought the crowd to its feet against in stoppage time when he slipped between two Mexican defenders and crossed for substitute Jo to score easily.

Earlier, the Barcelona-bound 21-year-old said on Facebook that he had been "inspired" by the protests which have rocked Brazilian cities in the last few days.

Brazil, who have won both Group A games without conceding a goal, dominated the first 20 minutes but Mexico, who have lost their two matches, came close to an equaliser several times.

The game went ahead against the backdrop of demonstrations outside the stadium with protesters demanding "health, education, not corruption."

The nationwide protests were sparked last week by transportation fare increases, which came as Brazil struggles with annual inflation of 6.5 percent, unleashing a tide of complaints that caught authorities off guard.

Inside the stadium, fans enthusiastically sang the national anthem and some held up signs saying: "This protest is not against the national team but against corruption."

On the field, Brazil produced an electrifying opening with Neymar, who was at the heart of many of the quick counter-attacks, rifling another shot over the crossbar.

In the second half, Brazil attacked only in fits and starts, one of their best chances falling to Hulk who played a delightful one-two with Neymar but then spoiled it by firing wide from six metres.

He also had a shot turned away to Jose Corona after Paulinho had run half the length of the pitch before laying the ball off.

(Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)