Brazil's Fred (bottom 2nd R) kicks to score a goal past Spain's goalkeeper Iker Casillas (bottom R) during their Confederations Cup final soccer match at the Estadio Maracana in Rio de Janeiro June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach (BRAZIL - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)

Brazil's David Luiz (R) makes a save on Spain's Pedro (2nd R) next to teammates Marcelo (2nd L) and goalkeeper Julio Cesar during the Confederations Cup final soccer match at the Estadio Maracana in Rio de Janeiro June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker (BRAZIL - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)

Brazil's goalkeeper Julio Cesar dves for the ball as Spain's Sergio Ramos (R) misses a penalty kick during their Confederations Cup final soccer match at the Estadio Maracana in Rio de Janeiro June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach (BRAZIL - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)

Brazil's Fred (L) celebrates with teammate Neymar after scoring against Spain during their Confederations Cup final soccer match at the Estadio Maracana in Rio de Janeiro June 30, 2013. Neymar scored Brazil's second goal in the match. REUTERS/Jorge Silva (BRAZIL - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)

Referee Bjorn Kuipers of the Netherlands (L) shows Spain's Gerard Pique the red card after he fouled Brazil's Neymar (bottom) during their Confederations Cup final soccer match at the Estadio Maracana in Rio de Janeiro June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci (BRAZIL - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)

Brazil's Fred (9) celebrates after scoring the team's third goal during their Confederations Cup final soccer match against Spain at the Estadio Maracana in Rio de Janeiro June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva (BRAZIL - Tags: SPORT SOCCER TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

RIO DE JANEIRO Brazil humbled world and European Champions Spain when they crushed them 3-0 to win the Confederations Cup final on Sunday and end their opponents' three-year record run of 29 unbeaten competitive matches

Two goals from Fred, one either side of a stunning left-foot shot from Neymar, gave next year's World Cup hosts their fifth straight win in the competition as they clinched the trophy for a third time in a row.

Spain endured a miserable night with Sergio Ramos missing a penalty early in the second half and Gerard Pique sent off for a lunge on his new Barcelona team mate Neymar after 68 minutes.

Fred put Brazil ahead after two minutes, Neymar added a majestic second just before halftime and the crowd erupted again when Fred made it 3-0 two minutes after the re-start with his fifth goal of the competition.

(Reporting by Mike Collett)