Germany coach Joachim Loew has promised to rotate his players against Chile on Thursday in their second Confederations Cup Group B match, as he eyes his 100th victory in charge of the World Cup winners.

Loew, who has 99 wins from 148 matches as Germany coach, said his side, who beat Australia 3-2 in their opener, should expect Chile to be a much tougher opponent than the Asian champions.

"I stand by what I said that all my players will play," Loew said in a news conference on Wednesday ahead of the game in Russia's Kazan.

"Not only the winning part is important. Joshua Kimmich, Jonas Hector, Shkodran Mustafi and Julian Draxler will play. But I also want changes. I want to see the other players."

"I will not rotate on seven or eight positions but three or four are possible," he said.

Loew has left several key players, including Manuel Neuer Thomas Mueller and Mats Hummels at home to give them a longer summer break as he looks ahead to their World Cup title defence next year and he is eager to give younger players tournament experience.

Among those set to start on Thursday will be keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Loew said. He will replace Bernd Leno who made several mistakes in their group opener, including gifting Australia their second goal after he spilled the ball in the box.

"We have to be courageous and attack on the break with more players. Chile will most likely control possession. They are confident and play a good game. They have been playing together for years," said Loew.

"Tactically Chile are one of the best teams in the world. They are very versatile in their game and will be a big challenge for us."

