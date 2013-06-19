Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
RECIFE Italy midfielder Daniele De Rossi picked out Japan's Shinji Kagawa as the dangerman for his side ahead of their Confederations Cup match on Wednesday.
"I only know three or four Japanese players and the most talked about is the one that plays for Manchester United, Kagawa, he is the star," De Rossi told reporters on Tuesday.
"I think they are well organised and I think that means they will be dangerous."
The Italians made a winning start on Sunday when goals from Andrea Pirlo and Mario Balotelli secured a 2-1 win over Mexico in Rio de Janeiro.
Italy coach Cesare Prandelli got a laugh when he discussed how to handle the mercurial former Manchester City forward but said Balotelli's good form was down to his own hard work.
"Talking about Mario is difficult because you never know what he might do from one day to the next," Prandelli said.
"I think he is strongly motivated by wearing the Azzurri shirt and he has found a group of players here who have won a lot and want to win a lot more.
"That helps him grow. We have said for years that he has great potential and our task is to let him fulfil that and we need to contribute to that and help him as well."
Prandelli said Wednesday's game could depend on how his countryman Alberto Zaccheroni sets out the Japanese.
"They have a great coach who can use the players' qualities to the best of their abilities," Prandelli said of the man who took over in Japan three years ago.
"He is also very good at putting out balanced teams. They are good players with good concentration and commitment and it is a very interesting team."
He warned that losing three goals in the last two games - two against Haiti - could lead him to put out a more defensive formation against Japan.
"Clearly every team has to try and improve and we need to be more practical in attack," Prandelli said. "The very final stage, we need to improve that."
Wednesday's game is only the third meeting between the teams, with Italy winning one and the other drawn. Zaccheroni will become the fifth coach to face his home nation in the Confederations Cup.
(Writing by Andrew Downie, editing by Ed Osmond)
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.