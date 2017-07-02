Soccer Football - Portugal v Mexico - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 - Third Placed Play Off - Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 2, 2017 Mexico team group before the match REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Soccer Football - Portugal v Mexico - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 - Third Placed Play Off - Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 2, 2017 Portugal team group before the match REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Soccer Football - Portugal v Mexico - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 - Third Placed Play Off - Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 2, 2017 Mexico's Raul Jimenez is shown a red card by referee Fahad Al-Mirdasi REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Soccer Football - Portugal v Mexico - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 - Third Placed Play Off - Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 2, 2017 Portugal’s Adrien Silva celebrates scoring their second goal with Andre Silva REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Soccer Football - Portugal v Mexico - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 - Third Placed Play Off - Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 2, 2017 Portugal’s Adrien Silva celebrates scoring their second goal Portugal’s Andre Silva REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Soccer Football - Portugal v Mexico - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 - Third Placed Play Off - Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 2, 2017 Portugal’s Nani in action with Mexico's Rafael Marquez REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Soccer Football - Portugal v Mexico - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 - Third Placed Play Off - Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 2, 2017 Mexico's Raul Jimenez in action with Portugal’s Pepe REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Soccer Football - Portugal v Mexico - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 - Third Placed Play Off - Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 2, 2017 Mexico's Carlos Vela stretches before the start of extra time REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Soccer Football - Portugal v Mexico - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 - Third Placed Play Off - Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 2, 2017 Mexico's Hector Herrera stretches before the start of extra time REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Soccer Football - Portugal v Mexico - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 - Third Placed Play Off - Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 2, 2017 Portugal’s Luis Neto celebrates after Pepe scored their first goal REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Soccer Football - Portugal v Mexico - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 - Third Placed Play Off - Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 2, 2017 Mexico's Hector Herrera in action with Portugal’s Ricardo Quaresma and Eliseu REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Soccer Football - Portugal v Mexico - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 - Third Placed Play Off - Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 2, 2017 Mexico's Javier Hernandez celebrates with team mates after Portugal’s Luis Neto scored an own goal and their first goal REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Soccer Football - Portugal v Mexico - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 - Third Placed Play Off - Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 2, 2017 Portugal’s Gelson Martins in action with Mexico's Luis Reyes REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Soccer Football - Portugal v Mexico - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 - Third Placed Play Off - Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 2, 2017 Mexico's Javier Hernandez reacts to referee Fahad Al-Mirdasi REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Soccer Football - Portugal v Mexico - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 - Third Placed Play Off - Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 2, 2017 Mexico's Miguel Layun in action with Portugal’s Pepe REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Soccer Football - Portugal v Mexico - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 - Third Placed Play Off - Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 2, 2017 Portugal’s Pizzi in action with Mexico's Hector Herrera REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Soccer Football - Portugal v Mexico - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 - Third Placed Play Off - Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 2, 2017 Portugal’s William Carvalho celebrates with his medal after the game REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Soccer Football - Portugal v Mexico - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 - Third Placed Play Off - Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 2, 2017 Portugal's Pepe is presented with his medal by FIFA President Gianni Infantino after the game REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Soccer Football - Portugal v Mexico - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 - Third Placed Play Off - Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 2, 2017 Portugal’s Ricardo Quaresma celebrates with his medal after the game REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Soccer Football - Portugal v Mexico - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 - Third Placed Play Off - Spartak Stadium, Moscow, Russia - July 2, 2017 Portugal celebrate after the game REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW An extra-time penalty from Adrien Silva gave Portugal a 2-1 win over Mexico and third place in the 2017 Confederations Cup on Sunday.

Portugal, who missed a spot kick given thanks to the video assistant referees 16 minutes into the match, were awarded a second penalty after 104 minutes when Miguel Layun handled the ball.

Adrien Silva converted the kick to give the European champions a hard-fought victory.

The win came after Pepe saved his side with an equaliser in the 91st minute, hurling himself at a cross to knock the ball past Man of the Match Guillermo Ochoa with the sole of his boot.

Mexico, champions of this tournament in 1999, had taken the lead after 54 minutes when keeper Rui Patricio missed a Chicharito cross and the ball bounced in off Luis Neto's leg for an own goal.

Portugal had Nelson Semedo sent off for a second booking after 106 minutes, and Mexico's Raul Jimenez was shown the red card six minutes later as both sides went all out for the win.

Mexico's Colombian coach Juan Carlos Osorio was also sent to the stands in the dying seconds after protesting about a decision not to consult the video referee over a penalty claim.

The result, which means Portugal are still unbeaten against Mexico in five encounters dating back to 1969, came just hours before world champions Germany faced South American champions Chile in the final in St. Petersburg.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Clare Fallon)