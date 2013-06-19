Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
SALVADOR, Brazil Diego Forlan is poised to win his 100th cap as Uruguay, with their backs to the wall after losing their Confederations Cup opener to Spain, face Nigeria on Thursday.
"We absolutely must win to have the chance of going further in the Cup," Forlan told reporters before the match against the African champions, who crushed tiny Tahiti 6-1 on Monday.
"They won the match they had to win, scored lots of goals and even a draw will be better for them than us," said the 34-year-old striker, best player at the 2010 World Cup.
"Nigeria have good players, many play in Europe, they are physically strong, it won't be at all easy, it will be a hard match," added Forlan, who will also be looking to add to his Uruguay tally of 33 goals.
Copa America holders Uruguay lost 2-1 to world champions Spain in their Group B opener on Sunday with Forlan coming on as a 69th-minute substitute.
A draw could leave Uruguay needing a big-scoring win in their last match against Tahiti and a Spanish win over Nigeria on Sunday to stand any chance of a place in the semi-finals.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.