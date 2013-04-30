Acting President of the South American Soccer Federation (CONMEBOL) Eugenio Figueredo gives his first news conference since taking charge after the resignation of former President Nicolas Leoz, in Asuncion April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

ASUNCION Uruguayan Eugenio Figueredo was officially appointed president of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) in succession to Nicolas Leoz on Tuesday.

Figueredo, the regional body's 81-year-old vice-president since 1993, had been named last week as automatic successor to Paraguayan Leoz, who resigned eight days ago citing health reasons.

The 84-year-old Leoz resigned a week before FIFA's ethics committee revealed on Tuesday that he had received kickbacks from the world body's former marketing partner ISL which went bankrupt in 2001.

CONMEBOL will hold elections in 2015 when the current mandate ends, the body said in a statement issued after an executive committee meeting at its headquarters in Luque on the outskirts of Asuncion.

"(Figueredo) is also designated as member of FIFA´s executive committee in representation of this confederation," the statement added.

"We had the opportunity to say goodbye to Dr Leoz, it was a very emotive farewell to a football man... who did a lot for the South American Confederation," Figueredo told reporters.

