Chile's Jorge Valdivia applauds as he leaves the pitch during the Copa America 2015 semi-final soccer match against Peru at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Peru's Paolo Guerrero (L) challenges Chile's Gary Medel during their Copa America 2015 semi-final soccer match at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Argentina's Sergio Aguero celebrates after scoring a goal against Paraguay during their Copa America 2015 semi-final soccer match at Estadio Municipal Alcaldesa Ester Roa Rebolledo in Concepcion, Chile, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff -

SANTIAGO Gary Medel, Jorge Valdivia and Eduardo Vargas are three Chile players who have caught Sergio Aguero's eye at the Copa America, the Argentina striker said on Friday.

"I think Medel is crucial in defence and Valdivia is aplayer who can create things in midfield," Aguero told a news conference ahead of Saturday's final between the two sides.

"Vargas is on form and can create a goal out of nothing at any moment. He's a player who maybe doesn't get that many touches of the ball but he's always there so you have to be careful.

"Chile have some great players ... they have a great team," added the Manchester City marksman.

Medel may hold the key as Chile try to stop Aguero and attacking partner Lionel Messi.

Valdivia has been the host nation's most inventive midfielder in the tournament while Vargas has scored four of their 13 goals including a double in the 2-1 defeat of Peru in the semi-finals.

Aguero has bagged three of Argentina's 10 goals and is their top scorer in the competition.

