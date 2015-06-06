SANTIAGO Bolivia have not won a match at any of the last five Copa America tournaments and the chaotic events of the last few months have only added to the feeling that they are in line for another early exit.

They have had three different coaches in charge for their last three matches due to administrative problems and have yet to play a match this year.

Old favourite Xabier Azkargorta was fired after a 1-0 defeat against Mexico in September, then Mauricio Soria took the reigns on a caretaker basis for a 2-2 draw against Chile in October.

Soria was set to be appointed on a permanent basis but then, as coach of Blooming, caused an outcry with comments he made in a private conversation, but which were taped and made public, about the city of Potosi.

Nestor Clausen took over for a 3-2 win against Venezuela in November, however Soria publicly apologised in Potosi for his comments in December and was re-appointed.

He was due to return in March, only for Bolivia to pull out of a friendly in Nigeria over security fears. They now have just one game, a friendly against Argentina, to prepare for the tournament.

Critics say that, in the World Cup qualifiers, Bolivia are overdependent on the advantage of playing home matches in La Paz at 3,600 metres above sea level.

That appears to be born out by their recent Copa America record. After hosting and reaching the final in 1997, Bolivia have been knocked out in the group stage on the five subsequent occasions with seven defeats and eight draws in 15 games.

