Kaka of Brazil reacts during their 2018 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Venezuela in Fortaleza, Brazil, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO Brazil have called on Kaka as a late addition for next month's Centenary Copa America in the United States, the Brazilian Football Confederation said on Thursday.

The Orlando City midfielder will replace Bayern Munich's Douglas Costa, who was cut from the squad because of an injury to his left thigh.

Former AC Milan and Real Madrid player Kaka has been a regular in coach Dunga's squads without getting much game time.

The 34-year old has not played a full match for the national side since 2012.

He is the second player to be added to the squad because of injury, with Benfica's Jonas replacing striker Ricardo Oliveira, who also dropped out.

Brazil are in the Copa Group B with Ecuador, Haiti and Peru. They will face Panama in a warm up friendly on Sunday in Denver.

(Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ian Ransom)