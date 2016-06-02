May 29, 2016; Commerce City, CO, USA; Brazil forward Kaka (7) warms up in the second half of the match against Panama at Dicks Sporting Goods Park. Brazil defeated Panama 2-0. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

SAO PAULO Kaka has dropped out of the Brazil squad for the Centenary Copa America due to injury and will be replaced by Paulo Henrique Ganso, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Wednesday.

Attacking midfielder Ganso "will replace Kaka, who suffered a muscle injury that was revealed in a scan – his recovery time is estimated at 20 days," the CBF statement said.

The Centenary Copa America starts on Friday, with Brazil kicking off their campaign against Ecuador the following day.

They will also face Peru and Haiti in the group stage of the tournament, which is being held in the United States for the first time.

Kaka, who himself was a late replacement for Douglas Costa, is the fifth player to drop out the squad due to injury.

