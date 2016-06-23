Jun 22, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chile midfielder Jose Pedro Fuenzalida (6) reacts after scoring a goal against Colombia during the first half in the semifinals of the 2016 Copa America Centenario soccer tournament at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY...

The second half of Wednesday's Copa America semi-final between Chile and Colombia in Chicago has restarted after a delay of more than two hours due to torrential rain.

The teams kicked off again at Soldier Field with Chile leading 2-0.

Thousands of fans had huddled in stadium corridors or under cover while the worst of the rain passed. The game was restarted after officials did their best to sweep puddles of water off the pitch.

The winner of Wednesday's match goes on to face Argentina in the final.

