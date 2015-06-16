SANTIAGO Chilean customs officials found cocaine, marijuana, LSD, knives and a 40-centimetre-long sabre in two buses carrying Colombian football fans to the Copa America, the national customs service said on Tuesday.

It said the buses were stopped at Chacalluta on Chile’s northern border with Peru. The fans, who had travelled overland from Bogota, were heading to Santiago, where Colombia are due to play Brazil in a Group C match on Wednesday.

Chilean authorities have beefed up security at the country’sborders during the three-week tournament, which has brought soccer fans to Chile from across the region.

(Reporting by Gideon Long; editing by Toby Davis)