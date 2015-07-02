SANTIAGO Argentina and Chile meet in the 2015 Copa America final at the national stadium in Santiago on Saturday.

* The rivals have met 24 times in the tournament, known as the South American Championship until 1975, and the Argentines have never lost, winning 18 and drawing six.

* Argentina have only ever lost one competitive international to Chile, 1-0 in a 2010 World Cup qualifier in Santiago in October 2008.

That defeat cost coach Alfio Basile his job in his second spell in charge and ushered in the roller-coaster ride under Diego Maradona.

Yet Basile was the last Argentina coach to win a trophy, steering a side that included record scorer Gabriel Batistuta to back-to-back Copa America titles in Chile in 1991 and Ecuador two years later.

The teams met twice in 1991, Argentina winning 1-0 in the group stage and drawing 0-0 in the four-team final group in which they also beat Brazil and Colombia.

* The only previous occasion in which they have met in what could be called a final was in the deciding last match of the round-robin tournament in Chile in 1955 with Argentina winning 1-0 when the hosts needed only a draw to prevail owing to their better goals record.

The occasion was marred by the biggest tragedy in Chilean football when at least half a dozen people were crushed to death in a stampede for tickets made available only a few hours before kickoff.

* Argentina’s biggest victories were 6-1 in the inaugural 1916 tournament in Buenos Aires, 6-2 in Lima in 1957 and 6-1 in Buenos Aires in 1959.

