Sanchez and Ozil contract talks are on hold, says Wenger
LONDON Contract negotiations with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are on hold until the end of the season, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Wednesday.
SANTIAGO Argentina and Chile meet in the 2015 Copa America final at the national stadium in Santiago on Saturday.
* The rivals have met 24 times in the tournament, known as the South American Championship until 1975, and the Argentines have never lost, winning 18 and drawing six.
* Argentina have only ever lost one competitive international to Chile, 1-0 in a 2010 World Cup qualifier in Santiago in October 2008.
That defeat cost coach Alfio Basile his job in his second spell in charge and ushered in the roller-coaster ride under Diego Maradona.
Yet Basile was the last Argentina coach to win a trophy, steering a side that included record scorer Gabriel Batistuta to back-to-back Copa America titles in Chile in 1991 and Ecuador two years later.
The teams met twice in 1991, Argentina winning 1-0 in the group stage and drawing 0-0 in the four-team final group in which they also beat Brazil and Colombia.
* The only previous occasion in which they have met in what could be called a final was in the deciding last match of the round-robin tournament in Chile in 1955 with Argentina winning 1-0 when the hosts needed only a draw to prevail owing to their better goals record.
The occasion was marred by the biggest tragedy in Chilean football when at least half a dozen people were crushed to death in a stampede for tickets made available only a few hours before kickoff.
* Argentina’s biggest victories were 6-1 in the inaugural 1916 tournament in Buenos Aires, 6-2 in Lima in 1957 and 6-1 in Buenos Aires in 1959.
(Compiled by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.