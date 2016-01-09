Haiti beat Trinidad and Tobago 1-0 and Panama hammered Cuba4-0 on Friday to qualify for the centenary edition of the Copa America in June.

South America's premier soccer championship has been expanded to include North American nations for the first time in celebration of its 100-year anniversary, and will be held one year after the last Copa won by hosts Chile.

Haiti had the best of a tight game against their Caribbean rivals but it took them until the 83rd minute before they got the goal that counted.

Pascal Millien carried the ball 50 yards from deep inside his own half before his cross-cum-shot was missed by two defenders, a Haitian forward and goalkeeper Jan Williams before sneaking into the far corner of the net.

The goal was awarded to forward Kervens Belfort Fils but television pictures showed he did not get a touch on the ball.

The second match of a double header at the Rommel Fernandez stadium in Panama City saw the hosts get off to the perfect start when Gabriel Gomez headed home after just four minutes, though he may have been in an offside position.

Luis Tejada doubled Panama's lead with a penalty 14 minutes later before substitute Armando Cooper put the result beyond doubt six minutes into the second half when he blasted home from 12 yards out.

Blas Perez got the fourth with a header in 88 minutes.

The finals will take place in 10 U.S. cities between June 3 and 26, with the championship match being held at the Metlife stadium in New Jersey.

The tournament will feature all 10 teams from South America plus six from the Central and North America and the Caribbean confederation, with Haiti and Panama joining Mexico, Jamaica, Costa Rica and hosts United States.

(Writing by Andrew Downie in Sao Paulo; Editing by Peter Rutherford)