Argentina's goalie Sergio Romero lunges to stop a shot by Chile's Alexis Sanchez (7) as Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi looks on during their Copa America 2015 final soccer match at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Argentina's Ezequiel Lavezzi and Chile's Francisco Silva (rear) jump for the ball during their Copa America 2015 final soccer match at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Argentina's Lionel Messi falls in the net during the Copa America 2015 final soccer match against Chile at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Argentina's Javier Mascherano reacts at the end of the first extra time period during the Copa America 2015 final soccer match against Chile at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno -

Argentina's Ezequiel Lavezzi and Chile's Mauricio Isla battle for ball during their Copa America 2015 final soccer match at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Argentina's Javier Mascherano (L) kicks the ball next to Chile's Marcelo Diaz during their Copa America 2015 final soccer match at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Chile's goalie Claudio Bravo blocks a penalty kick from Argentina's Ever Banega (not shown) during their Copa America 2015 final soccer match at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino (TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) -

Chile players celebrate after defeating Argentina in their Copa America 2015 final soccer match at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno -

Argentina's goalie Sergio Romero (L) stands in the goal after failing to stop a game-winning penalty kick goal scored by Chile's Alexis Sanchez in the Copa America 2015 final soccer match at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Chilean fans hold a giant national flag as they celebrate Chile's victory over Argentina in their Copa America 2015 final soccer match in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins -

Chile players celebrate after defeating Argentina in their Copa America 2015 final soccer match at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Chile celebrates with the trophy on the goal after defeating Argentina to win the Copa America 2015 final soccer match at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Chilean soccer fans react after winning the Copa America 2015 final soccer match between Chile and Argentina at a fan fest in Santiago, Chile, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Chile's goalie Claudio Bravo holds onto the trophy after defeating Argentina to win the Copa America 2015 final soccer match at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Chile's goalie Claudio Bravo climbs onto the goal after defeating Argentina to wint the Copa America 2015 at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero -

Chilean fans celebrate on the street Chile's victory over Argentina in their Copa America 2015 final soccer match in Santiago, Chile July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Argentina's Ezequiel Lavezzi kicks the ball past Chile's Mauricio Isla (L) as Chile's Alexis Sanchez follows during their Copa America 2015 final soccer match at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino -

Chile's Alexis Sanchez celebrates after scoring the winning penalty kick in their Copa America 2015 final soccer match against Argentina at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Chile players celebrate as goalie Claudio Bravo holds up the Copa America trophy during the medal presentation ceremony after they defeated Argentina in the Copa America 2015 final soccer match at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Argentina's Lionel Messi walks with his silver medal past the Copa America trophy (R) during the presentation ceremony after Chile defeated his team in the Copa America 2015 final soccer match at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Chile's Gary Medel (L) and Chile's Eduardo Vargas celebrate with the trophy after defeating Argentina to win the Copa America 2015 final soccer match at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Chile players celebrate with the Copa America trophy after they defeated Argentina in their Copa America 2015 final soccer match at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Chilean soccer fans react after winning the Copa America 2015 final soccer match between Chile and Argentina at a fan fest in Santiago, Chile, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

SANTIAGO Chile won the Copa America for the first time on Saturday when a cheeky penalty from Alexis Sanchez clinched a shootout victory over Argentina and glory for the host nation's golden generation in front of their own fans.

The two sides were deadlocked 0-0 after 90 minutes and when another half an hour of extra time failed to produce a goal, the contest was destined to be decided by penalties. Lionel Messi stepped up to score Argentina's first spot kick but, as the first three Chileans converted unerringly, Gonzalo Higuain and Ever Banega missed.

That left the stage set for forward Sanchez, who made up for a quiet game by dinking the ball into Sergio Romero's net to send the capacity crowd at Santiago's National Stadium into raptures.

"Our whole idea was to win something, we knew that this was the moment," goalkeeper Claudio Bravo told reporters.

"This is a privileged generation and now it is time to enjoy it. We are not used to winning anything so this is an exception." Chile had beaten Argentina just once in 38 competitive matches before the final and were outsiders to take the trophy for the first time in the 99-year history of the tournament.

Few sides were able to handle their fast-paced football, however, and they won four of their five games on their way to the deciding match, scoring 13 goals and delighting their home fans.

"This is something so nice for all the Chilean people,” midfielder Arturo Vidal told reporters after the whistle.

"We Chileans needed a triumph, something like this Cup, today we took an incredible step, we're America's best." The final itself was a poor game with neither side able to create many chances.

With Messi uninspired and Sanchez faltering, the teams attempted just 19 shots between them -- less than all but one of the Copa America finals contested since 1993.

Higuain came closest to breaking the stalemate for Argentina in the last minute of regulation time.

Messi sent Ezequiel Lavezzi through on the leftand he crossed to Higuain at the far post but the striker could only put the ball in the side netting. Sanchez had one great chance to steal the game for Chile in extra time but blazed over with just the goalkeeper to beat.

(Writing by Andrew Downie, editing by Nick Mulvenney)