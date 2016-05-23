Britain Soccer Football - Manchester City v Arsenal - Barclays Premier League - Etihad Stadium - 8/5/16Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring the second goal for ArsenalAction Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff

Five-times world player of the year Lionel Messi of Argentina, Chile's Alexis Sanchez and Brazilian Dani Alves were among the big names in the final rosters announced on Monday for next month's Copa America Centenario.

Sixteen teams will be competing on United States soil in the 100th anniversary of football's oldest international championship and each of them has submitted a squad of 23 players.

Messi heads a powerful roster for Argentina, who will launch their bid for a 15th championship title in Group D play against defending champions Chile on June 6 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Arsenal striker Sanchez, Chile's second-most capped player after goalkeeper Claudio Bravo and a veteran of two World Cups, will be representing his country in his third Copa America.

Right back Alves, one of the most decorated footballers of all time in European club competition, is part of a Brazil lineup that will be seeking a ninth victory in the South American championship.

Other notable names in the final rosters announced on Monday included Michael Bradley of the United States, Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez of Mexico and James Rodriguez of Colombia.

The tournament will start on June 3 when hosts the United States take on Colombia in Group A at Levi's Stadium before Brazil launch Group B play the following day against Ecuador at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Mexico get their campaign underway in a tough Group C against 15-times winners Uruguay at University of Phoenix Stadium at Glendale, Arizona.

The final of the prestigious tournament will be held on June 26 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Expanded by four teams, the Copa America is being staged this year outside the South American CONMEBOL nations for the first time.

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Larry Fine)