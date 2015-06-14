Brazil's David Luiz (L) jumps for the ball with Peru's Jose Guerrero during their first round Copa America 2015 soccer match at Estadio Municipal Bicentenario German Becker in Temuco, Chile, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Peru's Carlos Ascues (22) heads the ball against the Brazil defense during their first round Copa America 2015 soccer match at Estadio Municipal Bicentenario German Becker in Temuco, Chile, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Brazil's Douglas challenges Peru's Carlos Ascues (L) during their first round Copa America 2015 soccer match at Estadio Municipal Bicentenario German Becker in Temuco, Chile, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Brazil's Douglas (top) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Peru during their first round Copa America 2015 soccer match at Estadio Municipal Bicentenario German Becker in Temuco, Chile, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

TEMUCO An injury time goal from Douglas Costa gave Brazil a barely deserved 2-1 win over a plucky Peru side in the Copa America on Sunday.

Substitute Costa slipped the ball past the keeper from close range in the 48th minute of the second half to break the deadlock and extend Brazil's winning run to 11 matches.

Peru got off to a dream start after just three minutes with an unexpected opener to Christian Cueva.

David Luiz failed to clear a long ball and goalkeeper Jefferson passed the ball straight to Cueva who hammered it home from 10 yards out.

However, Peru's lead lasted just two minutes. Dani Alves stroked a lovely cross into the box where an unmarked Neymar headed home his 44th international goal in 64 matches.

(Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ian Ransom)