VALPARAISO Bolivia scored three first half goals and then withstood heavy second half pressure to overcome Ecuador 3-2 on Monday in the highest scoring match of the Copa America so far.

Bolivian captain Ronald Raldes got the first in five minutes in the Group A match when he stooped to head home a corner kick from Martin Smedberg-Dalence.

Thirteen minutes later Smedberg-Dalence side-footed home a well-placed shot from 25 yards before Marcelo Martins scored a third from the spot two minutes before half time after Bolivia were awarded a penalty for dangerous play.

With a strong wind behind them in the second half Ecuador got a goal back in the 47th-minute when West Ham striker Enner Valencia had a simple tap in.

Miler Bolanos narrowed the deficit with a fierce 35-yard drive in the 81st, but they could not get an equaliser in spite of their pressure.

