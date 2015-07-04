Peru's Paolo Guerrero (L) celebrates his goal against Paraguay with teammate Andre Carrillo during their Copa America 2015 third-place soccer match at Estadio Municipal Alcaldesa Ester Roa Rebolledo in Concepcion, Chile, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Peru's Jose Reyna (L), Paolo Guerrero and Claudio Pizarro (R) pose with their medals after defeating Paraguay in their Copa America 2015 third-place soccer match at Estadio Municipal Alcaldesa Ester Roa Rebolledo in Concepcion, Chile, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

CONCEPCION, Chile Striker Paolo Guerrero scored his fourth goal of the Copa America on Friday as Peru beat Paraguay 2-0 to finish in third place for the second consecutive edition of the tournament.

Guerrero swept home a right foot shot in the 89th minute to seal a deserved victory for Peru.

He also set up his side’s opening goal in the 48th minute, heading down a Christian Cueva corner for midfielder Andre Carrillo to score.

Guerrero has now scored seven of Peru’s last 10 goals at the Copa America.

He scored a hat-trick against Bolivia in the quarter-finals and did the same against Venezuela in Peru’s final match of the 2011 Copa, when Peru also finished third.

His goal on Friday left him as joint top scorer in the tournament alongside Chile's Eduardo Vargas.

The hosts face Argentina in Saturday’s final, seeking their first title in the 99-year-history of the competition.

(Reporting by Gideon Long, Editing by Nick Mulvenney)