Peru's national team soccer player Paolo Guerrero shoots the ball during a training session, ahead of the Copa America tournament, in Lima, June 2, 2015. Peru will play the group C matches along with Brazil, Colombia and Venezuela in the upcoming Copa America 2015 in Chile. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

LIMA Striker Paolo Guerrero is doubtful for Peru's Copa America opener against Brazil next week after injuring his ankle in a practice match on Saturday.

Guerrero had to leave the field during a game against the Peruvian under-22 team.

"Paolo's injury is a slight twist of the right ankle that is not serious," said team doctor Julio Segura.

"A player takes on average eight to 10 days to recover. We need to wait."

Guerrero, 31, has scored 21 international goals, more than any other player in the squad, and is within five of equalling Teofilo Cubillas' record.

Peru kick off their Copa campaign against Brazil on June 14. They then play Venezuela and Colombia.

