Spain ease to 4-1 victory over Israel to stay top of group
Diego Costa was among the scorers as Spain strolled to a 4-1 win at home to Israel in a World Cup qualifier on Friday to stay top of Group G.
SANTIAGO, Playmaker James Rodriguez trained separately from his team mates on Friday as Colombia prepared for their final Copa America Group C match against Peru on Sunday.
The Real Madrid midfielder, who picked up an injury to his right leg in Wednesday's win over Brazil, jogged around the pitch while the rest of the squad worked with the ball.
All four teams are level on points in the group.
(Reporting by Camila Ramirez, writing by Gideon Long, editing by Tony Jimenez)
PALERMO, Italy Italy survived some first-half scares on the way to a 2-0 win over Albania in a World Cup qualifier marred by crowd trouble caused by away fans on Friday.