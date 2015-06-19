Colombiia's player James Rodriguez (R) walks with an assistant during a training session in Santiago, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

SANTIAGO, Playmaker James Rodriguez trained separately from his team mates on Friday as Colombia prepared for their final Copa America Group C match against Peru on Sunday.

The Real Madrid midfielder, who picked up an injury to his right leg in Wednesday's win over Brazil, jogged around the pitch while the rest of the squad worked with the ball.

All four teams are level on points in the group.

