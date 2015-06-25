SANTIAGO If Chile end up facing Bolivia in their Copa America semi-final it will be a very different match from their group game where they won 5-0, coach Jorge Sampaoli said on Wednesday.

"We beat Bolivia when both teams had already qualified (for the knock-out stages)," Sampaoli said after his side beat Uruguay to seal a place in the last four.

"If Bolivia go through it won't be the same match."

Bolivia face Peru in the southern Chilean city of Temuco on Thursday. The winners will play the hosts in Santiago next week for a place in the final.

Peru have always had good players, Sampaoli said, praising their Argentine coach Ricardo Gareca for the way he guided the side through a tricky Group C.

"When you see them competing against teams like Brazil, Colombia and Venezuela you realize that Peruvian football is as good as any," he said.

"And Ricardo has improved the performance of some of their players significantly."

Argentina face Colombia in the third quarter-final on Friday while Brazil take on Paraguay on Saturday.

