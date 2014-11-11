Boxing - Mayweather wants McGregor fight in June
Floyd Mayweather has declared himself "out of retirement" to fight Conor McGregor and demanded the Irish mixed martial arts champion commit to a crossover bout in June.
SAO PAULO Hosts Chile have been named along with traditional powers Argentina and Brazil as one of the top three seeds for the 2015 Copa America, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said.
The draw for the tournament, which features all 10 South American nations plus Mexico and Jamaica, will be held on Nov. 24.
CONMEBOL said the second pot will contain Colombia, Uruguay and Mexico, with Ecuador, Peru and Paraguay in Pot three. Bolivia, Jamaica and Venezuela are in Pot four.
The top two teams in each of the three groups will qualify for the knock-out stage along with the two best-runners up.
First held in 1916, the Copa America is the world's oldest international soccer tournament.
(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Steve Tongue)
NEW DELHI Australia's David Warner is refusing to take the bait after being publicly sledged by India's cricketers, but even if he wanted to fire back the struggling opening batsman has few runs to back up any fighting words.
The protests against Arsene Wenger's reign at Arsenal show no signs of abating but after booking another FA Cup date at Wembley on Saturday, the manager at the eye of the storm was adamant that his "preference" was still to stay at the club.