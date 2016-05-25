A Hawk-Eye staff member presents a wristwatch used as a part of the Hawk-Eye goal-line technology, which will be used for the first time in Germany during the Saturday's German Cup final (DFB Pokal) at the Olympic stadium in Berlin, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Hawk-Eye technology will be used to decide whether the ball has crossed the goal-line at next month's Copa America Centenario in the United States, the tournament's organising committee said on Wednesday.

The British company's camera-based system, utilised widely in tennis and cricket and at the 2014 World Cup final, will be installed in all 10 stadiums hosting football's oldest international championship.

Hawk-Eye was also used during the 2015 Women's World Cup, and in several of the world's leading football leagues and federations, including UEFA, the English Premier League and Germany's Bundesliga.

The system uses seven cameras to track the flight of the ball, indicating to the referee via a vibration device whether a goal has been scored. Referees will still be helped by additional assistant referees.

The Copa America is a 16-team version of the South American championship that has expanded by four teams and is being staged outside the South American CONMEBOL nations for the first time.

The hosting United States will launch the tournament with a Group A match against Colombia at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on June 3.

The final will be held on June 26 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Larry Fine)