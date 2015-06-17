SANTIAGO Arturo Vidal’s drink-driving charge puts Chile coach Jorge Sampaoli in a tricky position at the Copa America.

Should he make an example of Vidal and suspend him or should he let justice run its course and leave the Juventus midfielder on the pitch? It is a situation that many managers have faced before.

The history of football is littered with stories of wayward players who behave badly, commit crimes and leave their bosses tearing their hair out with exasperation. These are never easy cases to handle. Football coaches, employed essentially to pick the team, suddenly find themselves making moral judgment on their players, often under the full glare of the media spotlight. Sampaoli and the Chilean football association, the ANFP, must now decide whether Vidal should start Chile’s final Group A match against Bolivia on Friday and whether he should play any further part in the tournament.

Vidal and the rest of Chile’s Copa America squad were given Tuesday afternoon off following their 3-3 draw with Mexico the previous evening. He drove to a casino outside Santiago and on his way back to the capital had a car crash, wrecking his red Ferrari. He was taken to hospital with minor injuries and made a brief statement shortly afterwards. “I had a car accident. It wasn’t my fault. I’m fine. My family is fine and thanks for everything,” he said. Shortly afterwards a prosecutor charged him with drink-driving. He is due to appear before a magistrate on Thursday, the day before Chile’s next match.

DIVIDED ISSUE

Chilean football fans were divided on the issue on Wednesday, when news of Vidal’s crash dominated the headlines.

Most were disappointed and many were angry, saying “King Arthur” -- as he is known here -- had let them and their country down. “Vidal should be left out,” one fan, Claudio Juegos, said. “He’s a professional, and sadly a role model. My kids are so excited about the Copa America and this guy can’t wait to go to the casino, get drunk and crash his car. Come on! I am a huge fan of football but this is too much.” Others said Vidal should be allowed to play against Bolivia, pointing out that although he has been charged, he has yet to be convicted.

They said the case was a matter for the courts, not Sampaoli. Some said it should be dealt with after the Copa America ends. Vidal had been due to talk to the press at Chile’s training camp on Wednesday but the news conference was cancelled. The head of the ANFP, Sergio Jadue, called a meeting of the association’s board to review the case. If Vidal is left out on Friday it would be a big loss for Chile, who need to beat Bolivia to ensure they finish top of the group. He is the top scorer in the competition and was a key figure in Chile’s opening two matches. At the very least, his case comes as an unwelcome distraction for Sampaoli and the squad. Just when they should be concentrating on their Copa campaign, they risk being dragged into a debate about the off-the-pitch behaviour of one of the country’s most talented players.

