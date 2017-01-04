Arsenal's Xhaka interviewed by police - reports
LONDON Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was interviewed by police after allegedly racially abusing a worker at Heathrow airport, British media reported on Tuesday.
BUENOS AIRES Chilean midfielder Luciano Cabral, currently playing for Atletico Paranaense in Brazil, turned himself over to Argentine police for questioning about a deadly street fight that took place over the weekend, local media said on Wednesday.
Cabral, 21, whose father Jose Cabral has been held by police in connection with the fight, turned himself in late on Tuesday, several local news reports said.
A 27-year old man died when his skull was fractured during the street brawl, which took place in the Argentine province of Mendoza, local news outlet UNO reported.
Cabral was born in Argentina and later became a citizen of neighbouring Chile to play on that country's under-20 national team.
(Reporting by Luis Ampuero; Editing by Dan Grebler)
LONDON Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was interviewed by police after allegedly racially abusing a worker at Heathrow airport, British media reported on Tuesday.
LONDON Former British cyclist Nicole Cooke questioned Team Sky's drug-free credentials and said she was "sceptical" of Bradley Wiggins' use of Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs) in powerful evidence delivered to a British Parliamentary committee on Tuesday.
LONDON Leicester City utility defender Luis Hernandez has signed for Spanish side Malaga, the Premier League side confirmed on Tuesday.