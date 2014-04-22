ZAGREB Dinamo Zagreb won a record-extending ninth successive Croatian league title and their 16th overall with four games to spare after a 5-0 home win over bottom team Hrvatski Dragovoljac on Tuesday.

The result left Dinamo top of the 10-team first division with 77 points from 32 games, 14 ahead of closest rivals Rijeka who lost 2-0 at eighth-placed Osijek on Saturday.

In a league lacking quality and devoid of any meaningful competition, Dinamo celebrated their success in front of a mere 1,000 fans in their Maksimir stadium after teenager Alen Halilovic, who will join Barcelona next season, capped a fine performance with the game's outstanding goal.

The 17-year old attacking midfielder scored Dinamo's fourth with a sweetly-struck shot from the edge of the penalty area as Domagoj Pavicic, Duje Cop, El Hilal Soudani and Said Husejinovic also netted.

