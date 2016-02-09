Zdravko Mamic talks to members of the media in front of Remetinec prison in Zagreb, Croatia, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

ZAGREB Zdravko Mamic, the chief executive of Croatian soccer champion Dinamo Zagreb, under investigation over profits from player transfers, resigned on Tuesday saying he wanted to secure a stable future for the club.

"From now on I will act only as an adviser to the club, if and when the people in the club want to hear my advice," Mamic told a news conference.

A spokeswoman for Dinamo Zagreb said the club had no immediate comment.

Mamic denies any charges. One of his lawyers, Jadranka Slokovic, told reporters she had not so far seen any evidence that would underpin accusations of wrongdoing.

Mamic and several other people linked ot the sport were detained last November over alleged financial damage worth millions of kuna suffered by the club in relation to player transfers. He was released in December on bail worth 14 million kuna ($2.06 million).

The state attorney's office said this week it had opened fresh investigation against Mamic and several other people over the transfers and damage to the club worth at least 70 million kuna.

Last season Dinamo won their 10th consecutive and 17th overall Croatian title. They top the table also this season with 45 points after 21 out of 36 rounds, two more than Rijeka and six more than archrival Hajduk Split.

(Reporting by Igor Ilic Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)