ZAGREB Croatia's state prosecutors have indicted Zdravko Mamic, the president of the country's top football club Dinamo Zagreb, for inciting racial hatred towards ethnic Serbs.

In line with the law, the state prosecutors did not explicitly name Mamic but said that a 54-year-old Croatian was indicted for inciting hatred towards the sport minister and all ethnic Serbs while appearing in a talk show on a local radio.

Pundits consider Mamic the most powerful figure on the local football scene.

He has been at loggerheads with sport minister Zeljko Jovanovic of the 18-month old Social Democrat-led government, who has publicly called for an investigation of all irregularities in local football.

In a talk show that shocked Croatia, which joins the European Union on July 1, Mamic told the Zagreb-based Soundset Plavi radio that Jovanovic, an ethnic Serb, "hates everything Croatian".

"A Serb should not be in charge of one of the most important sectors in Croatia," Mamic said.

Croatia broke away from communist Yugoslavia in 1991 and then waged a war with its ethnic Serb minority who opposed its independence. The war ended in 1995 but ethnic mistrust between Croats and Serbs still lingers.

(Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic. Editing by Patrick Johnston)