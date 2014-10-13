NICOSIA A small pipe bomb exploded outside the offices of Cyprus's referees association on Monday, police said, confirming a second attack on members of the profession in a month.

The small-density explosive caused slight damage outside the Nicosia offices of the association at about 3.30 a.m. (01:30 a.m. BST), a police spokesman said.

A fire bomb was recently thrown at the home of an assistant referee in the coastal town of Limassol. There have been no arrests.

Cypriot football occasionally experiences outbursts of violence and referees are regularly targeted.

Earlier this year, a bomb damaged the car of a prominent international referee and head of the association, triggering the postponement of matches for a weekend after a boycott by officials.

