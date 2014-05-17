NICOSIA The Cypriot title decider between AEL Limassol and APOEL Nicosia was abandoned on Saturday after a flare thrown from the crowd hit a player, local media reported.

The referee stopped the match after 51 minutes when APOEL defender Kaka was hit on head with a flare while sitting on the bench at AEL's home ground in Limassol.

The Brazilian required stitches in hospital for two superficial head injuries and was expected to be discharged.

The Cyprus Football Association was to determine the outcome of the game, the final match of the season, which was stopped with the game goalless.

AEL top the standings with 81 points, three ahead of APOEL who have a superior goal difference.

