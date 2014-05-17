Liverpool set to expand The Kop during Anfield renovations
Liverpool have submitted plans to renovate Anfield to provide more facilities for disabled fans and their famous stand nicknamed 'The Kop' is set to expand by 470 seats as a result.
NICOSIA The Cypriot title decider between AEL Limassol and APOEL Nicosia was abandoned on Saturday after a flare thrown from the crowd hit a player, local media reported.
The referee stopped the match after 51 minutes when APOEL defender Kaka was hit on head with a flare while sitting on the bench at AEL's home ground in Limassol.
The Brazilian required stitches in hospital for two superficial head injuries and was expected to be discharged.
The Cyprus Football Association was to determine the outcome of the game, the final match of the season, which was stopped with the game goalless.
AEL top the standings with 81 points, three ahead of APOEL who have a superior goal difference.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; editing by Josh Reich)
Liverpool have submitted plans to renovate Anfield to provide more facilities for disabled fans and their famous stand nicknamed 'The Kop' is set to expand by 470 seats as a result.
Bournemouth are hoping to distance themselves from the Premier League's bottom three as they look to secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they host relegation rivals Swansea City on Saturday, captain Simon Francis has said.
Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan believes the side can qualify for next season's Champions League and hopes that the Merseysiders can become a regular feature in Europe's elite club competition.