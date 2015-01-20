NICOSIA Football fixtures in Cyprus have been postponed for a week after a referees boycott in response to violence against their families.

All league and cup fixtures scheduled between Jan. 20 and Jan. 26 will be postponed, the Cyprus Football Association said on its website.

The match officials took the decision to take action after the home of the mother of a referee was targeted in a bomb attack on Jan. 18.

Nobody was hurt in the attack, but it was the latest in a string of violence and threats against referees.

In October the office of the Cyprus referees association in Nicosia was damaged by a pipe bomb.

(Reporting By Michele Kambas)