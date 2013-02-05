Chelsea's goalkeeper Petr Cech looks on during their English League Cup quarter-final match against Leeds United in Leeds, northern England December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

PRAGUE Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech has been named Czech Player of the Year for a record sixth time, the domestic football association said.

The 30-year-old, who also won the award in 2005, 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2012, earned 644 points in a poll to pip Werder Bremen defender Theodor Gebre Selassie (234) and Hamburg midfielder Petr Jiracek (165).

Cech, capped 98 times by his country, beat the record set by former Czechoslovakia keeper Ivo Viktor who picked up the award five times between 1968-76.

Viktoria Plzen coach Pavel Vrba has been named Coach of the Year for a third time in a row.

(Writing by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)