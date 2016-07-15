No ordinary suburban Sunday as Sutton produce Cup magic
LONDON The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
PRAGUE The Czech Republic have hired Karel Jarolim as their new coach to help steer them through the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign, the country's FA said on Friday.
Jarolim, 59, was a Czechoslovakia international and played for three years at Rouen in France in the late 1980s.
He has had two decades of coaching experience mostly with Czech and Slovak clubs as well as teams in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, winning several trophies. He joins the national team from Czech top division team Mlada Boleslav.
Jarolim replaces Pavel Vrba who left to join Russia's Anzhi Makhachkala after the Czech Repoublic finished bottom of Group D with one point form three matches at Euro 2016.
"The first step will be to build a team that can try to qualify for the 2018 World Cup," Czech FA chief Miroslav Pelta said in a statement referring to the tournament in Russia.
The Czechs have lost talismanic goalkeeper Petr Cech, who retired from international football after the Euro 2016.
There is also a question mark over the future of captain Tomas Rosicky, who has suffered a string of injuries in recent years including at the Euros.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
LONDON As the number of Premier League clubs knocked out of this season's FA Cup by lower division opponents reached six on Sunday, debate intensified over whether the competition was being devalued by leading teams resting so many players.
PORT GENTIL, Gabon Egypt's Mahmoud Kahraba scored three minutes from time to snatch a 1-0 win over Morocco on Sunday and a place in the African Nations Cup semi-finals.