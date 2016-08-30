Marseille sign France forward Payet from West Ham
PARIS Olympique de Marseille have signed France forward Dimitri Payet on a 4-1/2 year contract from West Ham United after they agreed a transfer fee of 25 million pounds on Sunday.
PRAGUE Czech midfielder Tomas Rosicky will join Sparta Prague, the club where he started his career, after a decade-long run at Arsenal, according to local media reports.
The 35-year-old has been hit by injuries in recent years and his Euro 2016 campaign was cut short by a thigh injury.
He saw limited action last season and made just 170 Premier League appearances for Arsene Wenger's men after joining Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in 2006.
Rosicky made his professional debut in 1999 for Sparta before joining Borussia Dortmund in 2001.
Media reported Sparta will introduce Rosicky at a news conference later on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LOS ANGELES While the National Hockey League has not yet committed to the 2018 Winter Olympics, commissioner Gary Bettman said on Sunday that being on a global stage was unquestionably a positive.
NAGPUR, India Jasprit Bumrah kept his nerve to send down a brilliant final over and secure India's series-levelling five-run victory against England in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.