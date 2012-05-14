Royal St Georges to host 2020 British Open
LONDON The British Open will be held at Royal St George's in 2020, golf authorities announced on Monday, returning the major to the Kent coast club two years after it lifted a ban on women members.
A list of football players who have died suddenly since 1990:
LONGHURST: York City striker Dave Longhurst died aged 25 after collapsing two minutes before halftime in a league match against Lincoln City in September 1990.
DOS SANTOS: In October 2002, the 28-year-old Brazilian striker Marcio Dos Santos died of a heart attack just hours after scoring a goal for Peruvian side Deportivo Wanka.
FOE: Midfielder Marc-Vivien Foe collapsed during Cameroon's 1-0 victory against Colombia in a Confederations Cup match in June 2003 in Lyon, France and died shortly afterwards aged 26.
FERREIRA: Brazilian 20-year-old Max Ferreira died in hospital in July 2003 after feeling unwell during a training session for his club Botafogo-Ribeirao Preto.
FEHER: In January 2004, the 24-year-old Hungarian international Miklos Feher died after collapsing from a heart attack in a Portuguese league game between his club Benfica and Vitoria Guimaraes.
SERGINHO: Sao Caetano defender Serginho, 30, died after suffering an apparent cardio-respiratory arrest during a Brazilian championship match against Sao Paulo in October 2004.
CUNHA: In Portugal, Uniao Leiria midfielder Hugo Cunha collapsed and died during a game with friends in June 2005. He was 28.
PUERTA - Sevilla midfielder Antonio Puerta, 22, died on August 28, 2007 three days after collapsing during a Primera Liga match against Getafe.
NSOFWA - Zambian 27-year-old striker Chaswe Nsofwa of Israeli second division side Hapoel Beer Sheva collapsed and died during a practice match in the southern desert city on Aug 29, 2007.
O'DONNELL - Motherwell midfielder Phil O'Donnell died after collapsing on the pitch towards the end of a Scottish Premier League match against Dundee United on Dec 29, 2007. He was 35.
TCHINGOMA: Gabon 21-year-old international Guy Tchingoma collapsed and died on the field during a premier division match in Libreville in February 2008 after contact with an opposing player late in a match between his club FC105 Libreville and US Mbiliandzami.
CUSTIC: Zadar winger Hrvoje Custic died on April 3, 2008 after hitting his head on a concrete wall two metres from a touchline during a Croatian championship match on March 29. He was 24.
PINAULT: French second division player Clement Pinault died on January 22, 2009 four days after suffering a heart attack. Pinault, 23, was taken to hospital after collapsing at his home. The defender played for Clermont two days before his heart attack, a 2-0 Ligue 2 win over Brest.
JARQUE: The captain of Spanish club Espanyol Dani Jarque died of heart failure on August 8, 2009 during a tour of Italy. Jarque, 26, had trained in the morning but collapsed in his hotel room in Coverciano.
ESTEVAO: In Angola, Progresso de Sambizanga player Neridson Estevao died after collapsing during a second division game against Benfica de Cabinda on September 20, 2009. The 26-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital in the capital, Luanda.
IDAHOR: Nigerian Endurance Idahor, 25, who played for Sudan's Al-Merreikh club, died on March 6, 2010 after clashing with another player minutes after the start of the match with Sudan Premier League rivals Al-Amal, held at Al-Merreikh's stadium in the Khartoum suburb of Omdurman.
MOROSINI: Livorno's Piermario Morosini, 25, died on April 14, after suffering a cardiac arrest during an Italian second division game at Pescara.
LONDON British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
PRAGUE Tennis's answer to golf's Ryder Cup will be as competitive as other global tournaments, 18-times grand slam champion Roger Federer said on Monday, dismissing concerns that players might treat the event, which launches in September, as an exhibition.